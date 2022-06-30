Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker’s snaps sparking reconciliation rumours a ‘PR Stunt’?

File Footage

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker‘s latest pictures taken in Malibu, which sparked their reconciliation rumours, were staged as per recent reports.



A source spilled to Page Six that the intimate snaps of the model with the NBA player captured at SoHo House days after they parted ways were a “PR stunt.”

“Her team does not want it to look like she was dumped,” the insider spilled to the outlet. “Her people requested the meet up.”

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker spotted flirting in Malibu (Picture Credits: E! News)

Previously, a source had told E! News that the couple seemed to have rekindled their relationship when they were seen flirting in LA as they looked happy and "had great energy between them."

“They shared things on their phones and laughed. Kendall was looking up and smiling at Devin,” the statement added.

It was earlier reported that Jenner and Booker broke up because the basketball player was not ready to propose the 26-year-old for marriage.

“While they care for each other, Devin was not going to propose marriage and his priority is his career,” a source told Page Six. “Kendall’s career also dominates her life.”