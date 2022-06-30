 
Kanye West sued for using Marshall Jefferson's 1986 hit 'Move Your Body' without permission on Donda 2

Kanye West has come under fire for allegedly using part of Marshall Jefferson's 1986 hit Move Your Body at least 22 times on his track Flowers.

The 45-year-old rapper, producer and entrepreneur, was sued on Wednesday for allegedly sampling a song by musician Marshall Jefferson without permission.

Kanye, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, released Donda 2 in February exclusively through his Stem Player.

Ultra International Music Publishing took a legal action against the rapper and filed a complaint at New York's US District Court on Wednesday.

Jefferson hails from Kanye's hometown of Chicago and performed at Glastonbury last weekend. His song Move Your Body was released by Trax Records in 1986 and peaked at No. 34 on Billboard's Dance Singles Sales chart.

"I've been sampled thousands of times. There is a right way and a wrong way to go about it," The House music pioneer tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.

"Getting done by another artist, a black artist, a fellow Chicagoan without acknowledgment is disappointing."

The lawsuit says Kanye and his team had discussions with Jefferson's representatives where they admitted to sampling Move Your Body in Flowers. But it claims the rapper did not take a license - which would have meant Jefferson was paid for using his track.

Kanye West, any of his representatives and his label Universal Music Group, which is not named in the legal action, have not commented.

