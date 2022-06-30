Beyonce shares cover artwork for her forthcoming album Renaissance

Beyonce amazed fans as she shared the cover artwork for her new album, Renaissance on Thursday.



The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share the image, showing the artist nearly undressed and on horseback.

Beyonce also wrote a note alongside the image: “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.

“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

She added: “I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”



Renaissance is Beyoncé’s first solo studio album since 2016’s Lemonade, in which she tackled topics such as infidelity, Black womanhood and forgiveness. The new record’s lead single, “Break My Soul”, was released earlier this month. The track drew priase from fans for its “positivity and light”. The album will be released on Friday 29 July.