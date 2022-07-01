Here’s how Prince Harry, Meghan Markle became ‘financially independent’

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently achieved their ‘goal’ to become financially independent two years after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex vowed to stand on their own two feet.



A source close to the Prince of Wales recently revealed that Harry and Meghan “should be congratulated on achieving their goal” as the Sussexes are no longer listed in Prince Charles’ accounts.

The couple used more than one way to become financially independent including global interviews, TV deals, books and Princess Diana’s inheritance.

The couple signed a multi-million dollar with Netflix to create "content that informs but also gives hope".

The deal is said to be worth $112 million which apparently included a documentary about the ‘the Invictus Games that Harry founded and a reality-style show’ about the couple, reported The Mirror.

The couple also signed a deal with Spotify, said to be worth £ 18 million, to produce podcasts that promote “diverse and inspiring voices” under Archewell Audio.

However, Spotify is reportedly eyeing getting its production for the shows and ditching the couple’s brand.

Meanwhile, the Suits slum was also reported to release her podcasts focusing on the probe into "labels that try to hold women back".

The said podcasts, Archetypes are slated to unveil this summer featuring Meghan’s conversation with historians, experts and women who have been discriminated against.

In 2020, the Duchess “enlisted the help of her billionaire chat show friend Oprah Winfrey to help sell a vegan brand of coffee she had invested in,” the outlet reported.

Meghan has also written a children’s book The Bench that could have been worth £500,000, according to MailOnline.

The Mirror also shed light on Harry’s potential earnings as he plans to write “a tell-all memoir, however it is believed all the proceeds will be going to charity.”

“Meanwhile, he also took a job as the chief impact officer at Silicon Valley start-up BetterUp that focuses on coaching people on their mental health to help people's performance,” the outlet reported adding that it could bring him around £2 million.

Harry also inherited about £7 million from Princess Diana’s inheritance in August 1997.

He told Oprah: "I brought what my mum left me. And without that, we would not have been able to do this."