 
entertainment
Friday Jul 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Anne Hathaway addresses Roe v Wade ruling on The Devil Wears Prada’s 16th anniversary: Photos

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 01, 2022

Anne Hathaway addresses abortion bill on The Devil Wears Prada’s 16th anniversary: Photos
Anne Hathaway addresses abortion bill on The Devil Wears Prada’s 16th anniversary: Photos

Anne Hathaway recently celebrated The Devil Wears Prada’s 16th anniversary by slamming Roe v. Wade ruling on her social media.

On Thursday, the Princess Diaries star turned to Instagram and posted a slew of photo stills from her movie featuring Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt from the leading cast.

In the caption, Hathaway first gave a shout out to her “amazing designer” for the gorgeous outfits in the movie.

“Happy Anniversary to #TheDevilWearsPrada, with special love to the amazing @patriciafield! She put us in the most incredible, iconic and joyful costumes which somehow keep serving 16 years later. That’s magic,” wrote the 39-year-old.

The actress also condemned the US Supreme Court landmark decision to end the women’s constitutional right to abortion.

“Looking back on photos of this beloved film that shaped the lives and careers of so many—mine included—I am struck by the fact that the young female characters in this movie built their lives and careers in a country that honored their right to have choice over their own reproductive health,” she stated.

Adding to this, the Oscar winner remarked, “See you in the fight.”

Besides Hathaway, several other celebrities raised their voice against the court’s ruling including Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish. 

More From Entertainment:

Historian says monarchy is 'ending' with Prince William 'the woke'

Historian says monarchy is 'ending' with Prince William 'the woke'
Graham Dene recalls Princess Diana's cheeky sense of humour

Graham Dene recalls Princess Diana's cheeky sense of humour
Johnny Depp might seize Amber Heard's property if she doesn't pay him

Johnny Depp might seize Amber Heard's property if she doesn't pay him
Prince William gets emotional as he pays touching tribute to Princess Diana on 61th birthday

Prince William gets emotional as he pays touching tribute to Princess Diana on 61th birthday
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'happily moving on' after 'bullying' claims

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'happily moving on' after 'bullying' claims
Elon Musk faces another trouble nearly a month after Amber Heard trial

Elon Musk faces another trouble nearly a month after Amber Heard trial
Prince William said THIS to Prince Harry during last meeting: Lip reader reveals

Prince William said THIS to Prince Harry during last meeting: Lip reader reveals
Pete Davidson on breaking up with Olivia O'Brien over text msg: ‘No truth to this’

Pete Davidson on breaking up with Olivia O'Brien over text msg: ‘No truth to this’
Johnny Depp’s assault case could be blown up by THIS key witness

Johnny Depp’s assault case could be blown up by THIS key witness

Shakira enjoys surfing with mystery man following Gerard Pique split

Shakira enjoys surfing with mystery man following Gerard Pique split
Friends’ co-creator responds to show’s ‘lack of diversity’ criticism

Friends’ co-creator responds to show’s ‘lack of diversity’ criticism
Meghan Markle rift with royal family started less than a week after her wedding: Here’s how

Meghan Markle rift with royal family started less than a week after her wedding: Here’s how

Latest

view all