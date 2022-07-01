Anne Hathaway addresses Roe v Wade ruling on The Devil Wears Prada’s 16th anniversary: Photos

Anne Hathaway addresses abortion bill on The Devil Wears Prada’s 16th anniversary: Photos

Anne Hathaway recently celebrated The Devil Wears Prada’s 16th anniversary by slamming Roe v. Wade ruling on her social media.



On Thursday, the Princess Diaries star turned to Instagram and posted a slew of photo stills from her movie featuring Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt from the leading cast.

In the caption, Hathaway first gave a shout out to her “amazing designer” for the gorgeous outfits in the movie.

“Happy Anniversary to #TheDevilWearsPrada, with special love to the amazing @patriciafield! She put us in the most incredible, iconic and joyful costumes which somehow keep serving 16 years later. That’s magic,” wrote the 39-year-old.

The actress also condemned the US Supreme Court landmark decision to end the women’s constitutional right to abortion.

“Looking back on photos of this beloved film that shaped the lives and careers of so many—mine included—I am struck by the fact that the young female characters in this movie built their lives and careers in a country that honored their right to have choice over their own reproductive health,” she stated.

Adding to this, the Oscar winner remarked, “See you in the fight.”

Besides Hathaway, several other celebrities raised their voice against the court’s ruling including Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.

