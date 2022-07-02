 
amazing
Saturday Jul 02 2022
By
Reuters

In age-old ritual, Mexican mayor weds alligator to secure abundance

By
Reuters

Saturday Jul 02, 2022

Mexican mayor San Pedro Huamelula Mayor during performing marriage ritual. Photo— Dialy Mail
Mexican mayor San Pedro Huamelula Mayor during performing marriage ritual. Photo— Dialy Mail

  • The age-old ritual involves dressing the alligator in a white wedding dress.
  • The seven-year-old reptile was referred to as a little princess.
  • Locals carried the alligator bride in their arms through village streets.

SAN PEDRO HUAMELULA, Mexico: A small town Mexican mayor married his alligator bride in a colourful ceremony as traditional music rang out and revelers danced while imploring the indigenous leader to seal the nuptials with a kiss.

San Pedro Huamelula Mayor Victor Hugo Sosa obliged more than once during Thursday's wedding, bending down to plant his lips on the small alligator's snout, which had been tied shut presumably to avoid unwanted biting.

The ritual marriage likely dates back centuries to pre-Hispanic times among Oaxaca state's Chontal and Huave indigenous communities, like a prayer pleading for nature's bounty.

"We ask nature for enough rain, for enough food, that we have fish in the river," said Sosa, mayor of the small fishing village on Oaxaca's steamy Pacific coast.

Oaxaca, located in Mexico's poor south, is arguably the country's richest in indigenous culture and home to many groups that have stubbornly maintained their languages and traditions.

The age-old ritual in San Pedro Huamelula, now mixed with Catholic spirituality, involves dressing the alligator or caiman in a white wedding dress plus other colorful garments.

The seven-year-old reptile, referred to as a little princess, is believed to be a deity representing mother earth, and her marriage to the local leader symbolizes the joining of humans with the divine.

As trumpets blared and drums provided a festive beat, locals carried the alligator bride in their arms through village streets as men fanned it with their hats.

"It gives me so much happiness and makes me proud of my roots," said Elia Edith Aguilar, known as the godmother who organized the wedding.

She said that she feels privileged to be entrusted with carrying out the ceremony, and noted she spent a lot of time fretting over what the bride would wear.

"It's a very beautiful tradition," she added with a smile.

More From Amazing:

Whales learn ‘incredibly complex’ songs from each other, study shows

Whales learn ‘incredibly complex’ songs from each other, study shows
WATCH: Little boy leaves netizens awestruck with 'magic trick'

WATCH: Little boy leaves netizens awestruck with 'magic trick'
WATCH: This pasta robot prepares meal in 45 seconds

WATCH: This pasta robot prepares meal in 45 seconds

Meet 'zombie star' that survived supernova blast

Meet 'zombie star' that survived supernova blast
First case of human contracting COVID-19 from cat surfaces

First case of human contracting COVID-19 from cat surfaces
109 living animals found in Indian women's luggage at Bangkok airport

109 living animals found in Indian women's luggage at Bangkok airport
Netizens raise $200,000 for employee for loyal 27-year service at restaurant

Netizens raise $200,000 for employee for loyal 27-year service at restaurant
British man travels to Makkah on foot to perform Hajj

British man travels to Makkah on foot to perform Hajj
Did you know thousands of mites live on your face?

Did you know thousands of mites live on your face?
Octopus and human brain have same 'jumping genes': study

Octopus and human brain have same 'jumping genes': study

Student gives 'surprise' birth after rushing to toilet with abdominal pain

Student gives 'surprise' birth after rushing to toilet with abdominal pain
Indian woman writes 434-metre-long letter for brother that weighs 5 kg

Indian woman writes 434-metre-long letter for brother that weighs 5 kg

Latest

view all