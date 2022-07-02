 
world
Saturday Jul 02 2022
At least three killed in magnitude 6.1 quake on Iran Gulf coast-TV

Saturday Jul 02, 2022

Image of Broken wall in Hormozgan Province, Iran. Photo— screen grab of video/Twitter
DUBAI: At least three people were killed by a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in southern Iran early on Saturday, state television reported.

"Unfortunately up to now we have had three deaths and eight wounded," Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, head of emergency management in Hormozgan Province on Iran's Gulf coast, told the television.

Iranian media put the strength of the quake at 6.1 while the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said it had a 6.0 magnitude. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

Major geological fault lines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.

Tremors felt in parts of UAE

Following the quake in Iran, resident of Dubai, Sharjah and adjoining areas also felt the tremors, however no loss of life or property damage reported yet.


