Victoria Beckham sparks reactions as she shares her never-before-seen photo

Victoria Beckham divided fans as she shared her unseen throwback photo on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girl shared her awe-inspiring photo, showing her in ivory silky gown, which perfectly highlighted her hour-glass figure.

The renowned fashion designer wrote alongside her photo: "A special dress for a special day @edward_enninful @kloss_films."

She added: "Wearing one of my favourite pieces from the new collection at the chicest wedding for the chicest couple! So beautiful and intimate, I felt blessed to be a part of their special day."



The mum-of- four wore one of her own designs, a stunning floor-length slip gown with lace detail made from crepe-back satin that featured a classic fit, a hard-press crease through the skirt, a scoop back, and long back ties for the straps.



The slinky fabric hugged the fashionista's figure in all the right places, it was the colour choice that left her fans seriously divided.

David Beckham's wife's gown comes in three colourways, classic black, lime, and ivory – and it was the latter that she chose to wear at Vogue editor Edward Enninful's wedding in February, which took place at the Longleat Estate in Wiltshire.

Her followers were quick to react, with many questioning why she decided to opt for an ivory gown on someone else's wedding day.



"I thought it was considered disrespectful to wear white or ivory to a wedding that's not your own," one fan wrote. A second said: "Why did you wear white to someone else's wedding?" A third simply added: "Not cool."

There were plenty of Victoria's fans though who were blown away by her appearance, with one adding: "My inspiration such a beautiful, private and classy lady."