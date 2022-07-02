 
Saturday Jul 02 2022
When Johnny Depp said he ‘connects’ with Amber Heard on a lot of levels

Saturday Jul 02, 2022

Johnny Depp, who has won a defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, once talked very fondly of her and called himself a lucky man to have her in his life.

The Pirates of The Caribbean star, 59, emerged victorious in his $50m defamation case against Heard after three days of deliberations by a jury, which also handed Heard a partial win in her countersuit.

The couple were married for two years. In 2016, Amber filed for divorce and secured a temporary restraining order against Johnny. However, the two were recently involved in a high-profile defamation trial. 

During their six-weeks trial that ended on June 1, the couple accused each other of abusive behaviour in their marriage.

Amid this, an old interview of Johnny has resurfaced over the internet as he says good words for Heard.

In 2015, during Amber's film The Danish Girl's premiere, Johnny told Eonline, “We connect on a lot of levels but the first things that really got me was she's an aficionado of the blues. I would play a song, some old obscure blues song, and she knew what it was. She's very very literate. She's a voracious reader as I have been, so we connected on that as well and she's kind of brilliant and beautiful. I am a lucky man.”


