 
world
Saturday Jul 02 2022
By
AFP

Watch: Indian flight makes emergency landing after smoke fills cabin

By
AFP

Saturday Jul 02, 2022

The aircraft was at an altitude of 5,000 feet when the crew first noticed the smoke.—Screengrab via Twitter/ANI
The aircraft was at an altitude of 5,000 feet when the crew first noticed the smoke.—Screengrab via Twitter/ANI

  • Passengers evacuated safely once aircraft is returned to Delhi's airport.
  • No-frills carrier SpiceJet has been in news in recent months.
  • Airline does not disclose how many passengers were on board Saturday's flight.

NEW DELHI: An Indian domestic flight made an emergency landing in New Delhi on Saturday after its cabin filled with smoke soon after take-off for the central city of Jabalpur, the airline said.

Passengers aboard the flight, operated by commercial carrier SpiceJet, were evacuated safely once the aircraft returned to Delhi's airport.

"While passing 5,000 feet, the crew noticed smoke in the cabin," the airline said on Twitter. Video purporting to show the smoke-filled cabin quickly went viral on social media after the incident.

No-frills carrier SpiceJet has been in the news in recent months, with another flight forced to make an emergency landing last month after its left engine caught fire, and aviation authorities coming down hard on the company for faulty training practices.

The airline did not disclose how many passengers were on board Saturday's flight, but said the plane had landed "safely" and that an alternative flight had been "immediately arranged" for travellers.

In June, a New Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight with 185 passengers on board made an emergency landing in the eastern Indian city of Patna after an engine caught fire.

In May, hundreds of its passengers were stranded inside their planes after the low-cost airline cancelled or delayed flights due to an "attempted ransomware attack", it said.

That same month, Indian aviation authorities imposed a fine of one million Indian rupees (about 12,830 US dollars) on the airline for training its Boeing 737 MAX pilots on a faulty simulator.

Authorities barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from operating that aircraft, saying they were not properly trained, according to local media reports.

More From World:

High up in Turkish valleys, Afghan shepherds dream of home

High up in Turkish valleys, Afghan shepherds dream of home
Iran man kills teenage daughter for honour

Iran man kills teenage daughter for honour
Indian landslide search enters third day with 25 dead

Indian landslide search enters third day with 25 dead
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind murder of Hindu tailor: officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind murder of Hindu tailor: officials
Rs50 service tax on Rs20 cup of tea shocks train passengers

Rs50 service tax on Rs20 cup of tea shocks train passengers
US approves SpaceX's Starlink internet for use with ships, boats, planes

US approves SpaceX's Starlink internet for use with ships, boats, planes
Marvels of evolution: Pandas and their extra 'false' thumb

Marvels of evolution: Pandas and their extra 'false' thumb
Giant snails the size of rats eat houses in Florida

Giant snails the size of rats eat houses in Florida
Good news: Whatsapp might soon allow you to hide online status

Good news: Whatsapp might soon allow you to hide online status
WATCH: Israeli police abandon baby in car after arresting Palestinian parents

WATCH: Israeli police abandon baby in car after arresting Palestinian parents
Pakistan-origin Khizr Khan to receive highest US civil award

Pakistan-origin Khizr Khan to receive highest US civil award
Mysterious rocket from unknown origin crashes into moon: NASA

Mysterious rocket from unknown origin crashes into moon: NASA

Latest

view all