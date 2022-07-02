 
Sci-Tech
Saturday Jul 02 2022
By
TDTech desk

WhatsApp is planning to increase time limit to delete messages

By
TDTech desk

Saturday Jul 02, 2022

A representational image of WhatsApp logo. — AFP/File
A representational image of WhatsApp logo. — AFP/File

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is planning to update the time limit to delete messages for everyone, WABetainfo reported.

According to the tracker, WhatsApp is finally rolling out the new time limit to some beta testers. WABetainfo reported that earlier the limit was one hour, eight minutes, and 16 seconds.

The platform revealed that they tried to delete a message sent a day earlier and it worked which means the new time limit is two days and 12 hours.

Related items

“Note that WhatsApp is also working on another improvement for the delete for everyone feature; the ability to delete any message in groups if you are a group admin, in the future,” WABetainfo said.

The messaging app is now gradually rolling out the new time limit to some beta testers, and more activations are planned over the coming weeks.

More From Sci-Tech:

US approves SpaceX's Starlink internet for use with ships, boats, planes

US approves SpaceX's Starlink internet for use with ships, boats, planes
Good news: Whatsapp might soon allow you to hide online status

Good news: Whatsapp might soon allow you to hide online status
Netflix crashes after numerous users log in to watch 'Stranger Things 4' finale

Netflix crashes after numerous users log in to watch 'Stranger Things 4' finale
Mysterious rocket from unknown origin crashes into moon: NASA

Mysterious rocket from unknown origin crashes into moon: NASA
Dreaming of becoming an astronaut? Here's why it might a bad idea

Dreaming of becoming an astronaut? Here's why it might a bad idea
Google's new deal to allow users third-party subscription

Google's new deal to allow users third-party subscription

How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem
Meet 'zombie star' that survived supernova blast

Meet 'zombie star' that survived supernova blast
This is the product that Google is shutting down in November 2022

This is the product that Google is shutting down in November 2022
EV battery output bigger challenge than EU combustion engine ban, says VW

EV battery output bigger challenge than EU combustion engine ban, says VW
Snap launches paid version of Snapchat app

Snap launches paid version of Snapchat app
Elon Musk's Tesla closes an office as layoff hits Autopilot jobs, including hourly ones

Elon Musk's Tesla closes an office as layoff hits Autopilot jobs, including hourly ones

Latest

view all