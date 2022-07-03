 
pakistan
Sunday Jul 03 2022
By
Reuters

Raging inflation leaves Pakistanis struggling to buy sacrificial cattle for Eidul Adha

By
Reuters

Sunday Jul 03, 2022

Cattle dealers stand behind a herd of goats at a cattle market in Pakistan. — Reuters
Cattle dealers stand behind a herd of goats at a cattle market in Pakistan. — Reuters

  • Pakistanis are set to celebrate Eidul Adha, one of two most important festivals of Islamic calendar, on July 10
  • Citizen says traders are only offering small cattle in price range he had last year.
  • Livestock trader says transportation costs were making cattle even more expensive.

Customers at a market in Pakistan said on Friday, July 1, that they were struggling to buy sacrificial cattle for the upcoming Eidul Adha festival amid skyrocketing prices after the country's inflation rate hit a 13-year high.

“Last year, I made a deal in just one hour. Today, I have been wandering here since the morning and haven't bought an animal, because in the price range I had last year, the traders are only offering small cattle,” said a customer, Abdul Qayyum, at the sprawling market in Karachi filled with livestock.

Livestock trader, Umar Farooq, said transportation costs were making the cattle even more expensive.

Related items

“Cattle are costly. The prices are higher also because of transportation, as petrol and diesel prices have been raised. An animal we sold last year for Rs220,000 ($1,075), we are selling it for Rs420,000 ($2,053) now. This Rs200,000 ($978) increase is because of inflation.”

Fuel prices have risen about 90% since end-May, after the government scrapped costly fuel subsidies in a bid to cut its surging fiscal deficit and secure a resumption of an International Monetary Fund bailout program.

Muslims in Pakistan will celebrate Eidul Adha, one of the two most important festivals of the Islamic calendar, on July 10 according to local media. Animals such as cows, goats and camels are slaughtered to commemorate a sacrifice by the Prophet Ibrahim (AS) on God's command.

More From Pakistan:

19 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Balochistan’s Shirani

19 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Balochistan’s Shirani
COVID cases in Pakistan see minor drop after sharp hike

COVID cases in Pakistan see minor drop after sharp hike
Karachi braces itself for heavy rains, urban flooding

Karachi braces itself for heavy rains, urban flooding
Good news: Punjab govt lifts restrictions on market timings

Good news: Punjab govt lifts restrictions on market timings
Alleged audio reveals Bushra Bibi instructing PTI's Dr Arsalan Khalid to run traitor trends on social media

Alleged audio reveals Bushra Bibi instructing PTI's Dr Arsalan Khalid to run traitor trends on social media
IMF doesn’t trust Pakistan because of Imran Khan’s wrongdoing: Maryam Nawaz

IMF doesn’t trust Pakistan because of Imran Khan’s wrongdoing: Maryam Nawaz
PM Shehbaz takes notice of 'illegal' federal excise duty collected from passengers

PM Shehbaz takes notice of 'illegal' federal excise duty collected from passengers
'Goodwill gesture': India's BSF returns three-year-old Pakistani boy to rangers

'Goodwill gesture': India's BSF returns three-year-old Pakistani boy to rangers
Karachi weather update: PMD says metropolis to not see thunderstorm

Karachi weather update: PMD says metropolis to not see thunderstorm
Am I the only person who has taken stand against corruption? Imran Khan asks institutions

Am I the only person who has taken stand against corruption? Imran Khan asks institutions
Security forces gun down three terrorists in North Waziristan

Security forces gun down three terrorists in North Waziristan
Khawaja Asif says Miftah Ismail facing 'immense criticism' from PML-N ranks

Khawaja Asif says Miftah Ismail facing 'immense criticism' from PML-N ranks

Latest

view all