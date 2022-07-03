 
Rajanpur: Woman raped by conductor on passenger bus

A poster is seen at a candle-lit march by the resident doctors and medical students from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a 27-year-old woman on the outskirts of Hyderabad, in New Delhi, India, December 3, 2019. — Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis
A poster is seen at a candle-lit march by the resident doctors and medical students from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a 27-year-old woman on the outskirts of Hyderabad, in New Delhi, India, December 3, 2019. — Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis

  • Police say conductor has been arrested.
  • When interrogated, he confessed to committing the crime.
  • Fellow passenger caught conductor red-handed raping woman.

RAJANPUR: A 30-year-old woman has been raped inside a passenger bus by the conductor.

According to the police, the incident happened when six other passengers travelling on the bus stopped to have a meal at a hotel. When the conductor saw the woman sitting on the bus alone, he forcibly took her to the back seat of the vehicle and raped her. 

The woman was travelling from Karachi to Bhakkar on her own.

The conductor has been arrested, police said, adding that when he was interrogated, he confessed to committing the crime. 

A case has also been registered on the complaint of the woman, while her medical tests have also proved that she was sexually assaulted.

Police added that the incident came to light when the woman did not get off the bus and a fellow passenger got onto the bus again to check on her. He caught the conductor red-handed raping the woman.

