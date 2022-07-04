Kourtney Kardashian opens up about 'hospital pictures' as she lashes out at paparazzi

Kourtney Kardashian on Saturday hit out at the paparazzi who sold her pictures with claims that they were taken when her husband Travis Barker was hospitalized.

In a statement posted to her Instagram stories, she said, "To the paparazzi who sold pictures of me "out and about" while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life...these were photos actually taken weeks ago."

She added, "I can't remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos."

She said, "I didn't forget about you.A new level of low, monetizing off of our nightmare. Really savagely uncool when I actually didn't leave his side. shame on you.





