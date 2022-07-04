Harry Styles says he’s ‘heartbroken’ after Copenhagen shooting

Harry Styles opened up on the ‘devastating’ incident of shooting ahead of his show in Copenhagen, Denmark on Sunday.

The 28-year-old singer had to cancel his concert at the Danish capital's Royal Arena which was close to the shopping centre where three people were killed.

Taking to Twitter, the As It Was singer extended his condolences to the bereaved family of the victims and urged his fans to 'look after each other'.

“I'm heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love,” he wrote.

“I'm devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I'm sorry we couldn't be together. Please look after each other. H,” the One Direction alum added.

Styles was all set to hit the stage at 8 pm local time however the organizers called off the gig after a 22-year-old man allegedly killed three people and left another three wounded.