Prince Harry put on blast over 'obsession' with Meghan Markle

Monday Jul 04 2022
Monday Jul 04, 2022

Royal experts fear Prince Harry reportedly has an 'infatuation' with Meghan Markle.

Royal biographer and author Ingrid Seward issued this accusation only recently.

According to a report by The Sun she spoke of Prince Harry's alleged infatuation and obsession with Meghan Markle in a recent admission.

She started off by saying, "I don’t like her for it, but I do admire her for being able to pack so much into such a short time."

"Harry is totally mesmerised by her; he would follow her to the ends of the earth, that’s my feeling."

before concluding she even branded the Duke of Sussex as being 'obsessed' with the mother-of-two.

