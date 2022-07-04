 
world
Monday Jul 04 2022
By
AFP

Ghost world exhibition: Ghouls and spirits draw Taiwanese crowds

By
AFP

Monday Jul 04, 2022

The show features traditional artefacts, artworks and pop culture about the afterlife in different Asian cultures.—AFP
The show features traditional artefacts, artworks and pop culture about the afterlife in different Asian cultures.—AFP

  • Line outsideTainan Art Museum estimated to be one kilometre long.
  • Ticket sales suspended twice on opening day to avoid overcrowding.
  • Main attraction is three lifesize depictions of Chinese hopping vampires.

TAINAN: Hopping vampires from China and disembodied flying heads and organs from Thailand have enticed hordes of people to an exhibition in Taiwan, scandalising religious groups who have called for the show's cancellation.

Ticket sales had to be temporarily suspended twice on opening day to avoid overcrowding inside the Tainan Art Museum on the island's south-western coast, with thousands waiting in line for a chance to see the gory display.

The show features traditional artefacts, artworks, and pop culture about the afterlife in different Asian cultures, with much of the display borrowed from a French museum.

Related items

The main attraction is three lifesize depictions of Chinese hopping vampires — reanimated corpses whose stiffened limbs mean they can only move by bouncing along — with visitors lining up to imitate their grasping, outstretched hands.

The main attraction is three lifesize depictions of Chinese hopping vampires.—AFP
The main attraction is three lifesize depictions of Chinese hopping vampires.—AFP 

"I expected many people to come, but not that it would be bursting with crowds," Lin Yu-chun, the museum's director, told AFP.

Lin said the Covid-19 pandemic had made discussions of mortality more prominent in Taiwanese society over the last few years, even though it is generally a taboo subject in Chinese culture.

"Many of us have been directly impacted and have had to face death," she said.

"I have never seen that many people here, not since the pandemic started," said a vendor surnamed Su whose shaved ice stall is beside the museum.

"The line must have been at least one kilometre long," she added.

Once inside, visitors can see depictions of ghosts from Thailand — such as krasue, a bodyless female ghoul whose glowing viscera hang below a floating head — as well as drawings of Japanese underworld spirits and works from Taiwanese artists.

"Asian ghosts tend to be more feminine, there are more ghosts which are female," Lin explained, whereas "western ghosts tend to be stern-looking such as the vampire".

Though the show has fascinated swathes of the public, it has alarmed religious groups.

A Christian church in northern Taiwan criticised the exhibit when it was first announced and called for it to be axed, saying online that it "defile(d) the country and people," local media reported.

Other groups, including some Taoist temple ones, warned it was spreading superstition.

Local media reported the museum had prepared 1,000 protective charms to give out to show attendees to ward off bad luck.

But Tony Lyu, a policeman in his twenties who visited the same day as AFP, said the show had allowed him to reflect.

"I will try not to do bad things from now on because of the fear (of going to hell)," Lyu laughed.

Zora Sung, 25, a hospital lab technician from capital city Taipei, said she was "moved and felt a little touched".

"Hell is also a part of our culture we need to try to understand," she said.

More From World:

Turkish inflation hits two-decade high of 78.6%

Turkish inflation hits two-decade high of 78.6%
Iran cuts oil prices to compete with Russia in China

Iran cuts oil prices to compete with Russia in China
More heavy rains set to drench Sydney as thousands evacuate

More heavy rains set to drench Sydney as thousands evacuate
EU lending arm aims to raise 100b euros to help rebuild Ukraine

EU lending arm aims to raise 100b euros to help rebuild Ukraine
British Army's Twitter and YouTube accounts restored after hack

British Army's Twitter and YouTube accounts restored after hack
Denmark in shock as gunman kills three at Copenhagen shopping mall

Denmark in shock as gunman kills three at Copenhagen shopping mall
Protests in US after release of video of police killing Black man

Protests in US after release of video of police killing Black man
Glacier collapses in Italian Alps, six dead: rescuers

Glacier collapses in Italian Alps, six dead: rescuers
Khalistan Referendum attracts over 17,000 Sikhs in Sidhu Moosewala’s memory

Khalistan Referendum attracts over 17,000 Sikhs in Sidhu Moosewala’s memory
Shark kills 1 Austrian, 1 Romanian tourist in Egypt's Red Sea

Shark kills 1 Austrian, 1 Romanian tourist in Egypt's Red Sea
Several hit by gunshots, one arrested at Copenhagen mall

Several hit by gunshots, one arrested at Copenhagen mall
Entrepreneur seeks to turn caterpillars into tasty snacks

Entrepreneur seeks to turn caterpillars into tasty snacks

Latest

view all