 
entertainment
Monday Jul 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle prepare for second tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 04, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle prepare for second tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle prepare for second tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly preparing to have a second tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey as an industry insider speculates about the Sussexes’ PR strategy before their upcoming podcast and memoirs.

Last week, the couple was seen arriving at the famed talk show maven’s Montecito estate after which Now to Love’s Women’s Day reported that they ‘owe’ Oprah another interview.

"They'll need to do interviews around that, and they owe Oprah one after her first interview was picked to pieces," said a source.

"Oprah's their friend but she wasn't happy, and they'll be keen to make it up to her with some new royal juice from the jubilee, and to promote their own projects. They were probably meeting with her to figure out the plan,” the insider added. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles 'is less Crown Prince and more Clown Prince': slams news host

Prince Charles 'is less Crown Prince and more Clown Prince': slams news host
Shakira threatens to expose Gerard Pique’s secrets amid custody battle

Shakira threatens to expose Gerard Pique’s secrets amid custody battle

Royals 'refusing' blame after Lilibet's birthday snub

Royals 'refusing' blame after Lilibet's birthday snub
Meghan Markle splashes around £45k on health and wellness: reports

Meghan Markle splashes around £45k on health and wellness: reports
Adele on her desire of having kids with Rich Paul: 'It would be wonderful’

Adele on her desire of having kids with Rich Paul: 'It would be wonderful’
Meghan Markle slammed for dragging Prince Harry 'like a performing seal'

Meghan Markle slammed for dragging Prince Harry 'like a performing seal'
David Beckham celebrates 23rd wedding anniversary with sweet throwback video

David Beckham celebrates 23rd wedding anniversary with sweet throwback video
Victoria Beckham pens heartfelt note for David on 23rd wedding anniversary: Photo

Victoria Beckham pens heartfelt note for David on 23rd wedding anniversary: Photo
Amber Heard slams court for 'not vetting' jurors: 'Was there a summons?'

Amber Heard slams court for 'not vetting' jurors: 'Was there a summons?'
BTS rekindle debate about military service in South Korea

BTS rekindle debate about military service in South Korea
Prince Harry put on blast over 'obsession' with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry put on blast over 'obsession' with Meghan Markle
Prince Andrew is still on Queen’s staff after alleged sex assault case: reports

Prince Andrew is still on Queen’s staff after alleged sex assault case: reports

Latest

view all