Prince Harry, Meghan Markle prepare for second tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly preparing to have a second tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey as an industry insider speculates about the Sussexes’ PR strategy before their upcoming podcast and memoirs.

Last week, the couple was seen arriving at the famed talk show maven’s Montecito estate after which Now to Love’s Women’s Day reported that they ‘owe’ Oprah another interview.

"They'll need to do interviews around that, and they owe Oprah one after her first interview was picked to pieces," said a source.

"Oprah's their friend but she wasn't happy, and they'll be keen to make it up to her with some new royal juice from the jubilee, and to promote their own projects. They were probably meeting with her to figure out the plan,” the insider added.