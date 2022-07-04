 
pakistan
Monday Jul 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Households consuming up to 100 units of power to get free electricity: CM Punjab

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 04, 2022

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz addressing a press conference in Lahore on July 4, 2022. — Screengrab/Geo News
Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz addressing a press conference in Lahore on July 4, 2022. — Screengrab/Geo News

  • Government sets aside Rs100 billion for relief programme.
  • Programme to benefit nine million households.
  • People in need to get solar panels. 

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Monday announced that the provincial government will bear the power cost of households that consume up to 100 units of electricity in a month. 

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the chief minister said that the Punjab government will bear the utility expenses of consumers who use up to 100 units of electricity. 

The government has set aside Rs100 billion for the relief programme which will benefit nine million households. "This will act as an incentive for those who use more than 100 units of electricity to save energy," said Hamza.

The chief minister also said that the government will provide solar panels to the people in need so they can shift to alternate sources of electricity. 

CM Hamza further said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Programme will continue and international donors will come, adding that the friendly countries will help Pakistan. "The economic situation will be back on track," he assured.

Related items

Berating the PTI, the chief minister said that the nation will hold the party leaders accountable. "The PTI government ruined the economy and Imran Khan has to give an account of the foreign funding, Toshakhana, and Farah Gogi's corruption of billions of rupees."

Talking about the Punjab by-polls set to take place on July 17, CM Hamza said that the PML-N will come out on top.

More From Pakistan:

IHC warns of summoning PM in missing persons case

IHC warns of summoning PM in missing persons case
‘Will not sit quietly if audio of Imran Khan’s calls leaked,’ warns PTI

‘Will not sit quietly if audio of Imran Khan’s calls leaked,’ warns PTI
By-poll in PP-167 Lahore: Firing, violence, raids mar election campaigns

By-poll in PP-167 Lahore: Firing, violence, raids mar election campaigns
By-poll in PP-158 Lahore: Party symbols over candidates

By-poll in PP-158 Lahore: Party symbols over candidates
Fresh medical report states Dua Zahra's age between 15-16 years

Fresh medical report states Dua Zahra's age between 15-16 years
Imran Khan moves SC against revocation of overseas Pakistanis' voting rights

Imran Khan moves SC against revocation of overseas Pakistanis' voting rights
Stay away from politics, army chief directs military officials

Stay away from politics, army chief directs military officials
Finally: Rainfall hits parts of Karachi

Finally: Rainfall hits parts of Karachi
Energy crisis worries PM, orders revival of closed power plants

Energy crisis worries PM, orders revival of closed power plants
Pakistan looks forward to engage with US at all levels: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan looks forward to engage with US at all levels: PM Shehbaz Sharif
No place for Shah Mahmood Qureshi in PPP, says Yousuf Raza Gilani

No place for Shah Mahmood Qureshi in PPP, says Yousuf Raza Gilani
In-camera session of parliamentary committee on national security summoned on July 5

In-camera session of parliamentary committee on national security summoned on July 5

Latest

view all