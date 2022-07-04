Prince Andrew ‘will go rogue’ if he’s ‘cast out’ of the Firm: report

Royal experts warn Prince Andrew might “go rouge” if he gets cast out of the Royal Family.

Royal expert and author Ingrid Seward made this claim during her interview with True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat.

She began by hypothesizing Prince Andrew’s potential future in the chat and explained how, " They're not going to cast him out because he will be more trouble and start talking and giving TV interviews and writing books."

“They don't want that again. He will be financially secure,” she also assured before concluding.

At the same time though, the chances of him returning to the public scape seems ‘speculative at best’ given the fact that “it might be game over already.”