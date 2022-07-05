 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Bushra Iqbal, daughter share adorable video on Aamir Liaquat's birthday

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

(Left to right) Aamir Liaquat Hussains former wife Bushra Iqbal, Aamir Liaquat and their daughter Dua Aamir. — Twitter/Instagram
(Left to right) Aamir Liaquat Hussain's former wife Bushra Iqbal, Aamir Liaquat and their daughter Dua Aamir. — Twitter/Instagram

Popular TV anchor and religious scholar Aamir Liaquat Hussain's former wife Bushra Iqbal and daughter Dua Aamir have shared an endearing throwback video to wish him a happy birthday.

Hussain was passed away and was found at his Karachi residence under mysterious circumstances last month. He was laid to rest at the Abdullah Shah Ghazi cemetery. His sudden demise left many saddened. 

To recall some memories close to her heart on Hussain's birthday on July 5, Bushra and Dua posted a clip from Geo Entertainment's programme hosted by the deceased televangelist where little Dua is a guest on her father's show.

Related items

The 15-second short clip shows Hussain asking Dua if he could take leave, while Dua is responding to her father with a shy smile. Hussain then adorably asks Dua why she was feeling shy and again asks if he could take leave.

Screengrab from Dua Aamirs Instagram story.
Screengrab from Dua Aamir's Instagram story.

Over Dua's positive response with a head gesture, Hussain tells her to shake hands.

Bushra shared the video on her official Twitter handle, captioning it "yaadien" (memories) with #HBDAamirLiaquat, while Dua, too, shared it on her Instagram stories and wrote "Happy Birthday Baba."

Meanwhile, Hussain's fans and admirers also followed the trend #HBDAamirLiaquat and posted pictures and clips from different TV programmes to remember him.

Here are some of the wishes: 


More From Pakistan:

Karachi, it's going to rain again today

Karachi, it's going to rain again today
Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio drops to 3.45%

Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio drops to 3.45%
Despite prolonged power cuts, NEPRA approves another electricity price hike for Karachi

Despite prolonged power cuts, NEPRA approves another electricity price hike for Karachi
Eid ul Adha 2022 in Pakistan: What's the load-shedding situation going to be?

Eid ul Adha 2022 in Pakistan: What's the load-shedding situation going to be?
Fawad Chaudhry, Mazari accepted leaked audio belonged to Bushra Bibi: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Fawad Chaudhry, Mazari accepted leaked audio belonged to Bushra Bibi: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Former federal minister Babar Ghauri arrested from Karachi airport

Former federal minister Babar Ghauri arrested from Karachi airport
Maryam Nawaz says July 17 by-polls 'war for Punjab's development'

Maryam Nawaz says July 17 by-polls 'war for Punjab's development'
WATCH: What makes Jannat Mirza happy?

WATCH: What makes Jannat Mirza happy?
ACE Punjab summons Bushra Bibi's brother for 'illegally occupying govt land' in Depalpur

ACE Punjab summons Bushra Bibi's brother for 'illegally occupying govt land' in Depalpur
Karachi rain: Entire administration on ground to deal with situation, says Murtaza Wahab

Karachi rain: Entire administration on ground to deal with situation, says Murtaza Wahab
Households consuming up to 100 units of power to get free electricity: CM Punjab

Households consuming up to 100 units of power to get free electricity: CM Punjab

Latest

view all