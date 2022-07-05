Bushra Iqbal, daughter share adorable video on Aamir Liaquat's birthday

(Left to right) Aamir Liaquat Hussain's former wife Bushra Iqbal, Aamir Liaquat and their daughter Dua Aamir. — Twitter/Instagram

Popular TV anchor and religious scholar Aamir Liaquat Hussain's former wife Bushra Iqbal and daughter Dua Aamir have shared an endearing throwback video to wish him a happy birthday.

Hussain was passed away and was found at his Karachi residence under mysterious circumstances last month. He was laid to rest at the Abdullah Shah Ghazi cemetery. His sudden demise left many saddened.

To recall some memories close to her heart on Hussain's birthday on July 5, Bushra and Dua posted a clip from Geo Entertainment's programme hosted by the deceased televangelist where little Dua is a guest on her father's show.

The 15-second short clip shows Hussain asking Dua if he could take leave, while Dua is responding to her father with a shy smile. Hussain then adorably asks Dua why she was feeling shy and again asks if he could take leave.

Screengrab from Dua Aamir's Instagram story.

Over Dua's positive response with a head gesture, Hussain tells her to shake hands.

Bushra shared the video on her official Twitter handle, captioning it "yaadien" (memories) with #HBDAamirLiaquat, while Dua, too, shared it on her Instagram stories and wrote "Happy Birthday Baba."

Meanwhile, Hussain's fans and admirers also followed the trend #HBDAamirLiaquat and posted pictures and clips from different TV programmes to remember him.

