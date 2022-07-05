 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Karachi, it's going to rain again today

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

This image show vehicles on Karachis Abdullah Haroon Road during a spell of rain on Dec 27, 2021. — APP
This image show vehicles on Karachi's Abdullah Haroon Road during a spell of rain on Dec 27, 2021. — APP
  • Karachi finally receives intermittent spells of rain Monday.
  • It may rain in the city after 2 or 3pm, says Jawad Memon.
  • Lowest temperature in city recorded at 28°C.

After a prolonged heat spell that started in March, rain-starved Karachi finally received intermittent spells of rain Monday and is likely to receive more rain with thunder today (Tuesday) in the evening and at night, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Clouds forming in Thatta Badin, Nooriabad, and Kirthar will enter the city, said the expert meteorologist Jawwad Memon, adding that clouds from Sonmiani and Gadani may also turn towards the city.

According to Memon, it may rain in the city after 2 or 3pm.

Moderate to heavy rains are possible, he said.

Memon stated that the second monsoon system is present in Central India, and that the second system may cause rains in Sindh in the coming days.

According to the PMD, humidity in the city is at 89%, with light winds blowing from the northeast. The lowest temperature in the city was recorded at 28°C.

The Met department forecast a maximum temperature of 32°C to 34°C in the city.

Apart from Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, and Thatta also received rainfall Monday.

