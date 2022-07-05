Temperature-proof lithium-ion batteries can help electric cars cover longer distances

A lithium battery pack is seen at Lexus booth during the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China, April 29, 2016.—Reuters

Scientists develop lithium-ion batteries that perform well at freezing and heated temperatures.

It will allow EVs to function during longer travels on a single charge.

Scientists at the University of California San Diego have developed Lithium-ion batteries that can perform well at freezing and scorching temperatures both.

They used a temperature-proof electrolyte that allows electrical current to flow easily without taking the impact of the changes in temperature.

Researchers believe that if the battery is introduced to electric vehicles, it will allow them to function during longer travels on a single charge, reported Daily Mail.

The batteries will also reduce the expense of cooling systems that protect the traditional batteries from overheating.

With a stronger battery, people can get rid of range anxiety — the fear of the battery running out before a driver can get to another charging station — and take more interest in electric vehicles.



While lithium metal batteries are generally non-rechargeable, a lithium-ion battery is a rechargeable battery that is charged by the movement of lithium ions between positive and negative electrodes.



Lithium-ion batteries can be recharged hundreds of times. They are used in several electronics like smartphones, industrial robots, and automobiles.

With climate change and its horrible effects, extreme temperatures can affect the performance of traditional batteries in electronic vehicles. The charging speed is slowed down and the car is unable to cover longer distances.