Tuesday Jul 05 2022
Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

Jamie Dornan opens up about his first job in London before becoming actor

Jamie Dornan recently revealed that he used to work as a barman in London before making it big as an actor.

Speaking to James Corden on The Late Late Show, the 50 Shades of Grey star elaborated, “I moved to London to get a break in the entertainment industry and then took up a role as a barkeep at Tattersall Tavern in Knightsbridge.”

When the host pointed out that he would be better behind the bar than in the movie studio, The Fall actor quipped, “Probably better than I am an actor, yeah.”

However, the actor mentioned that it was kind of a “bleak time” while working at a local pub mainly because of rude customers who would create nuisance in the bar.

“One guy used to come in everyday and click his fingers at me... It was a bad time... I honestly will never forget the guys face,” said the 40-year-old.

While working at a pub and looking at popular faces, the Belfast actor recalled, “I used to think I ‘one day’ I will make it as I would see footballers and Miss World women passing by while taking out rubbish covered in bin juice.”

After 19 years, Jamie returned to the pub with his wife and admitted, “I had a wee cry actually. It was emotional. It hasn't changed at all. The pub is exactly the same.”

Watch here:


