 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
By
Rana Javaid

WATCH: Sindh Assembly's roof leaks after heavy rainfall

By
Rana Javaid

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

KARACHI: The roof of the Sindh Assembly began to leak on Tuesday as intermittent heavy showers continued to pour in the provincial capital.

PTI MPA Shahzad Qureshi shared the video on social media which spread like wildfire as people and politicians criticised the Sindh government its inability to maintain a government building.

In the video, MPs could be heard expressing their concerns that the ceiling might collapse due to the leakage. Moreover, MP Shehzad said that the Sindh government has "wasted millions of rupees as the assembly hall has been flooded with rainwater."

“This shows how corrupt the Government of Sindh is,” he maintained.

It should be noted that intermittent rainfall was recorded in almost all the areas of the city, including, II Chundrigar Road, Gulistan-e-Johar, North Karachi, Surjani Town, Gadap Town, National Highway, Bahria Town, Malir, Shahrah-e-Faisal, among others.

