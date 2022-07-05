 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Sharon celebrates 40th wedding anniversary with husband Ozzy Osbourne

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

Sharon Osbourne and her husband, rock star Ozzy Osbourne, celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on Monday.

They tied the knot in a lavish Hawaii wedding in July 1982 and later welcomed three children: daughters Aimee and Kelly, and son Jack.

Taking to Instagram, Ozzy, 73, shared a throwback snap of the pair at the nuptials in the Aloha State.

“40 Years Ago Today! Happy Anniversary My Love,” Ozzy wrote alongside the image, which showed Sharon in a white dress with a lace veil. Meanwhile, Ozzy wore a white suit adorned with a leafy garland around his neck.

Sharon, 69, posted a different image on her Instagram account, one of the pair at home in recent years.

Alongside the image, the former X Factor judge penned, “2022 is a special year for me. It marks 40 years of marriage to my darling Ozzy.

“We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents, and soulmates. Always at each other’s side. I love you Ozzy – Sharrrrrrron x.”


More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner’s sweet gesture for Travis Barker is sure to touch your heart

Kris Jenner’s sweet gesture for Travis Barker is sure to touch your heart
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'not allowed' to wear hats in Wimbledon: Here's Why

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'not allowed' to wear hats in Wimbledon: Here's Why
Prince Andrew had 'intimate picnic' with Ghislaine Maxwell under Queen nose

Prince Andrew had 'intimate picnic' with Ghislaine Maxwell under Queen nose
Princess Diana had 'fascinating' extra marital affair with THIS Wimbledon star

Princess Diana had 'fascinating' extra marital affair with THIS Wimbledon star
Meghan Markle abortion 'drama' would be good for 'The Crown' episode: Politician

Meghan Markle abortion 'drama' would be good for 'The Crown' episode: Politician
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle poised to send firm into 'category five meltdown'

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle poised to send firm into 'category five meltdown'
Quentin Tarantino, wife Daniella Pick welcome baby girl

Quentin Tarantino, wife Daniella Pick welcome baby girl
Rihanna lands title of Forbes' youngest self-made female billionaire

Rihanna lands title of Forbes' youngest self-made female billionaire
Katy Perry bashed for prochoice tweet on abortion rights: Here’s why

Katy Perry bashed for prochoice tweet on abortion rights: Here’s why
Piers Morgan mocks Virat Kohli as his blowing kisses gesture at Jonny Bairstow comes back to bite him

Piers Morgan mocks Virat Kohli as his blowing kisses gesture at Jonny Bairstow comes back to bite him
Meghan Markle ‘worried’ about Prince Harry ‘feeling negative’ over Megxit

Meghan Markle ‘worried’ about Prince Harry ‘feeling negative’ over Megxit
Lilibet will be ‘rewritten out of royal history’, fear Prince Harry and Meghan

Lilibet will be ‘rewritten out of royal history’, fear Prince Harry and Meghan

Latest

view all