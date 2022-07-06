Kim Kardashian melts hearts with adorable snaps of children

Kim Kardashian left fans gushing when she shared some adorable snaps of her children.



The 41-year-old star took to Instagram and shared Saint, six, and Psalm, three, pictures from The Tonight Show and left fans in awe.

Sharing the pictures, Kim wrote, “Boys trip w their crazy drip."

The post was uploaded on July 4th, and received over 2.1 million likes along with several comments about her children being the “cutest” in their ultra-impressive get-ups for the talk show.



She had to halt her interview as her sons were being too loud, telling them: “Can you stop!” During the June 21st episode, Kim admitted she hadn’t watched the show before and told her sons to be quiet.