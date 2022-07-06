 
R Kelly 'removed' from suicide watch amid 30 year imprisonment

R Kelly is no longer a suicide threat, clears psychological examination.

The 55-year-old was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment early July over charges of sex-trafficking. 

Soon after the decision was announced, the star was put under suicide watch due to his unstable psychological condition.

However, new filings have shown that  the US government feels that measures were no longer required. 

The filings said: "Following a clinical assessment, plaintiff Robert Sylvester Kelly, also known as 'R. Kelly,' was removed from suicide watch as of this morning, July 5, 2022.

"Because plaintiff has already been removed from suicide watch, there is nothing more that the court can do for him."

Kelly reportedly used his fame to "prey on the young, the vulnerable, and the voiceless for his own sexual gratification" following his conviction.

