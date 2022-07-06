Stranded Indian plane finally takes off for New Delhi from Karachi airport

A SpiceJet passenger Boeing 737-800 aircraft takes off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad, India May 19, 2016. — Reuters/File

Indian plane spent 18 hours in Karachi for repairs, CAA spokesperson says.

Sources say engineers of Pakistan International Airlines fixed fault.

Say flight took off at 3:24am and landed safely in New Delhi at 5:35.

An Indian plane stranded at Karachi airport finally took off for New Delhi nearly a day after being stuck in Pakistan.

The Dubai-bound plane carrying 138 passengers and staff was stranded in Karachi after making an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport due to a technical fault on Tuesday.

Sources within Civil Aviation Authorities (CAA) said that the Boeing 737 Max-8 of SpiceJet, flight no SG-9922 flew to New Delhi Wednesday morning after the engineers of Pakistan International Airlines fixed the fault.

They said that the flight took off at 3:24am and landed safely in New Delhi at 5:35am. According to the sources, this plane is three years old and it took its first flight in December, 2018.



The CAA spokesperson said that the passengers of the stranded plane had been allowed to stay at a lounge in Karachi airport after emergency landing. Later, they were boarded on to another plane and flew to Dubai after a 12-hour stay.

However, the unfit aircraft stayed in Karachi for repairs for 18 hours.