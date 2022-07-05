 
world
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Indian plane stranded in Karachi declared 'unfit' for travel

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

A SpiceJet passenger Boeing 737-800 aircraft takes off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad, India May 19, 2016. — Reuters/File
A SpiceJet passenger Boeing 737-800 aircraft takes off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad, India May 19, 2016. — Reuters/File

  • Alternative plane, 'SpiceJet' SG 9911, will carry 138 passengers stranded in Karachi to Dubai.
  • Aviation sources say engineers of PIA inspected the aircraft.
  • CAA spokesperson says passengers of Indian plane were transferred to transit lounge of Karachi Airport.

KARACHI: Engineers of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Tuesday declared the Indian plane that got stranded in Karachi as “unfit” for travel upon inspection at the Jinnah International Airport.

The Indian airline Boeing 737 arrived from Mumbai and was forced to make an emergency landing in Karachi.

Now an alternative plane, 'SpiceJet' SG 9911, will carry 138 passengers stranded in Karachi to Dubai.

This morning, an Indian Airlines plane en route from Delhi to Dubai made an emergency landing in Karachi.

Related items

Aviation sources said that engineers of the PIA inspected the aircraft and did not clear it for the next flight after which alternative arrangements were made.

According to PIA sources, its engineers inspected the cockpit of the Boeing 737 while the captain of the Indian plane checked the fuel level.

The Indian captain asked Indian engineers to repair the plane.

According to the spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the passengers of the Indian plane were transferred to the transit lounge of Karachi Airport in the afternoon and will now depart from Karachi to Dubai by an alternative flight.

More From World:

Freeze-dried mice: How a new technique could help conservation

Freeze-dried mice: How a new technique could help conservation
BISE Lahore issues revised schedule of papers for intermediate Part-1 annual examination

BISE Lahore issues revised schedule of papers for intermediate Part-1 annual examination
Man burns friend's widow to death for refusing to marry him

Man burns friend's widow to death for refusing to marry him
Groom murders bride and infant before wedding day

Groom murders bride and infant before wedding day
Provide free electricity to KP instead of dragging matters to court: Maryam tells PTI

Provide free electricity to KP instead of dragging matters to court: Maryam tells PTI
Angry groom smacks photographer after he touches bride

Angry groom smacks photographer after he touches bride
'Will reveal names involved in foreign conspiracy,' warns Imran Khan

'Will reveal names involved in foreign conspiracy,' warns Imran Khan

Twitter pursues judicial review of Indian orders to take down content

Twitter pursues judicial review of Indian orders to take down content
Iran shuts three cafes in Qom over unveiled women

Iran shuts three cafes in Qom over unveiled women
WATCH: Sindh Assembly's roof leaks after heavy rainfall

WATCH: Sindh Assembly's roof leaks after heavy rainfall
Chinese city of 13 million shuts down again to avoid COVID 'explosion'

Chinese city of 13 million shuts down again to avoid COVID 'explosion'
By-poll in PP-282 Layyah: The key to winning election — the Saraiki vote

By-poll in PP-282 Layyah: The key to winning election — the Saraiki vote

Latest

view all