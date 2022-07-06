 
Wednesday Jul 06 2022
Meghan Markle secretly protected by 'men in grey' she says destroyed her

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022

Meghan Markle secretly protected by 'men in grey' she says destroyed her

Meghan Markle is being protected by the 'institution' she has accused of cruel behaviour, says expert.

Royal expert Richard Kay talks about how the 'men in grey suit' have always protected the Duchess of Sussex, even after her racism allegations and public complaints against the royal family.

Soon after Megxit in 2020, the Duchess' former staffers came forward to report bullying. It felt ‘more like emotional cruelty and manipulation, which I guess could also be called bullying’ shared one staffer.

Writing for Daily Mail, Mr Kay wrote: "Sources complained that little appeared to have been done by senior courtiers to address the complaints, despite allegations that ‘members of staff, particularly young women, were being bullied to the point of tears."

"One was quoted as saying: ‘The institution just protected Meghan constantly. All the men in grey suits who she hates have a lot to answer for, because they did absolutely nothing to protect people.’

"At the time that seemed the only logical explanation. It was certainly ironic that the courtiers, the very people whom Meghan complained were out to destroy her, the so-called ‘men in grey suits’, actually appeared to be the figures protecting her from the allegations," he added.

Meanwhile, the Buckingham Palace has chosen to conceal the findings of the internal probe against Meghan, in order to have the Duchess save face.

