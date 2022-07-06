 
Meghan Markle fighting major conspiracy over Archie’s birth: report

Meghan Markle reportedly came under heavy conspiracy over son Archie’s birth despite the Queen’s ruling on ‘birth verification’.

A barrage of social media hate, netizens, and wild conspiracy stories following Meghan Markle well into her pregnancy and birth with her firstborn child, Archie Harrison.

One was surrounding her use of a surrogate to give birth to her child, and an entire ‘fake’ pregnancy.

However, it is also important to note that Meghan was not the only royal to face speculations and conspiracy theories regarding the birth of her son, back in 1688, King James II’s wife Mary of Modena also faced similar claims, despite having over 42 witnesses present during the birth of her son.

According to Express, at the time many spun stories and accused her of having ‘sneaked’ a baby in a warming pan or through a secret door in the bedhead.

Professor May Fissell even dubbed it the “first media circus surrounding a royal birth.”

The custom of birth verification was abolished in 1948 by Queen Elizabeth herself, shortly before the birth of her son Prince Charles.

This rule allowed royal women more privacy during the birthing process.

Even the birth of her second, Lilibet became international news, for she is the first great-grandchild of the Queen ever to be born outside British soil. 

