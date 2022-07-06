Bella Thorne sparks dating rumour with THIS actor after dinner outing

Bella Thorne recently spurred dating rumour with Ryan Eggold after being spotted together at the Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York, on Sunday



According to Page Six, a source close to the pair revealed that both stepped out for a lavish dinner to celebrate Rosario Dawson’s Aqua x Studio 189 collaboration with Bloomingdale’s.

Interestingly, the source told outlet that they did not make it to their seats, rather “they were outside roaming together for cocktails”.

For the unversed, the Midnight Sun star called off her engagement to Benjamin Mascolo last month after being together for three years.

The New Amsterdam actor, who is 13 years older than Bella, was earlier linked to Twilight star Ashley Greene and Today Show’s host Jill Martin.