Two govt employees arrested for posting female officers names on porn websites

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022
KARACHI: Two government employees were arrested for posting the names of female officers on pornographic websites
In a dispute over a promotion, two male employees of a government department in Karachi posted the names of 35 female officers on a pornographic website.
After the name appeared on the pornographic website, the female officers said they received harassing messages on the phone.
They lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
Following the complaint, the FIA arrested an assistant social welfare officer and junior clerk of a social work department and presented them in court.
Judicial Magistrate Malir handed over the accused to the FIA on two-day custody. The court has also demanded a progress report from the FIA in the next hearing.
The FIA has started an investigation after taking permission of a two-day physical remand of the suspects.