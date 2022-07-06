 
Wednesday Jul 06, 2022
Two govt employees arrested for posting female officers names on porn websites

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022

A representational image. — Reuters/File
  • Two employees posted names of 35 female employees in a dispute over promotion.
  • Female officers started received harassing messages on phone.
  • FIA ​​started investigation after taking permission for a two-day physical remand.

KARACHI: Two government employees were arrested for posting the names of female officers on pornographic websites

In a dispute over a promotion, two male employees of a government department in Karachi posted the names of 35 female officers on a pornographic website.

After the name appeared on the pornographic website, the female officers said they received harassing messages on the phone.

They lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Following the complaint, the FIA ​​arrested an assistant social welfare officer and junior clerk of a social work department and presented them in court.

Judicial Magistrate Malir handed over the accused to the FIA ​​on two-day custody. The court has also demanded a progress report from the FIA ​​in the next hearing.

The FIA ​​has started an investigation after taking permission of a two-day physical remand of the suspects.

