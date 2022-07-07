Court seeks arguments over FIA response in Aamir Liaquat video case

Dania Malik (left) and Aamir Liaquat.

FIA maintains Aamir Liaquat's family has not filed a petition against Dania.

Says petitioner doesn't meet criteria of affected party.

Court seeks arguments from parties over FIA's response.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday submitted its reply to a local court in Karachi over a petition against Dania Malik — the third wife of popular televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain who passed away on June 9 — stating that the petitioner is not the affected party.



A welfare organisation had filed a petition against Dania in the court of a district and sessions judge for posting an inappropriate video of Hussain.

The FIA officials informed the court that the family of the deceased TV anchor has not filed a petition against Dania yet.

However, the Agency noted that it acknowledges that uploading inappropriate pictures or videos is a serious crime and that it has the authority to launch action on such a petition but the petitioner "does not meet the criteria to be the affected party."



Moreover, the FIA said that the petitioner hasn't provided any major evidence to back their claim and does not have the eligibility to file such a plea. It moved the court to reject the plea.

However, the court adjourned the hearing till July 14, seeking arguments from the parties over FIA's response.

The plea

The petitioner has maintained in the plea that Dania maligned the image of Pakistani women all over the world. It stated that Dania should be punished for posting such a video over a minor dispute.

Some inappropriate videos of Hussain had gone viral weeks before his death. He even condemned the people who were sharing these videos and asked why the cyber-crime wing did not take them off, in videos where he seemed highly disturbed.

Aamir Liaquat's death

Last month, Hussain was found unconscious at his home in Khudad Colony in Karachi and was shifted to a private hospital in critical condition.

The PTI MNA, 50, reportedly felt chest discomfort the night before but refused to go to the hospital. His employee, Javed, said he heard Hussain scream in the morning.

The TV personality's domestic staff broke down his room's door when they did not receive any reply from him. When rushed to the hospital, doctors said he had already passed away by the time he reached the facility.