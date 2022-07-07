‘Fish out of water’ Prince Harry show ‘tired’ reality: report

Prince Harry has been put on blast for being a ‘tired fish out of water’ without the royal family’s smokescreen ‘hiding’ him.

Body language expert Darren Stanton made this claim during an interview.

According to Express, he claimed, “However, some of the gestures demonstrated by Harry sometimes show a tired, stressed version of him that we are not used to seeing,.”

“It’s clear he is trying to be all things to all people, but I believe from seeing Harry in different situations that the move to California has had a significant impact on his emotions.”