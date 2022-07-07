 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 07 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Fish out of water’ Prince Harry show ‘tired’ reality: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 07, 2022

‘Fish out of water’ Prince Harry show ‘tired’ reality: report
‘Fish out of water’ Prince Harry show ‘tired’ reality: report

Prince Harry has been put on blast for being a ‘tired fish out of water’ without the royal family’s smokescreen ‘hiding’ him.

Body language expert Darren Stanton made this claim during an interview.

According to Express, he claimed, “However, some of the gestures demonstrated by Harry sometimes show a tired, stressed version of him that we are not used to seeing,.”

“It’s clear he is trying to be all things to all people, but I believe from seeing Harry in different situations that the move to California has had a significant impact on his emotions.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian accused of fuelling North’s ‘obsession with being seen’

Kim Kardashian accused of fuelling North’s ‘obsession with being seen’

Khloe Kardashian faces backlash over resurfaced 2003 photo

Khloe Kardashian faces backlash over resurfaced 2003 photo
Everything to know about Elon Musk's 'nine children with three women'

Everything to know about Elon Musk's 'nine children with three women'
Amber Heard planning revenge tell-all book about Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard planning revenge tell-all book about Johnny Depp?
Paul Rudd sends heartwarming letter and gifts to bullied fan, ‘you’re coolest kid’

Paul Rudd sends heartwarming letter and gifts to bullied fan, ‘you’re coolest kid’
Prince William, Kate Middleton require ‘proof’ Prince Harry can be ‘trusted again’

Prince William, Kate Middleton require ‘proof’ Prince Harry can be ‘trusted again’
Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman remove Dua Lipa's fear of falling over on on catwalk: Video

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman remove Dua Lipa's fear of falling over on on catwalk: Video
Amber Heard joins OnlyFans to pay Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard joins OnlyFans to pay Johnny Depp?
Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West tackles paps like a pro during Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West tackles paps like a pro during Paris Fashion Week
Kate Middleton ‘snubbed’ by Prince William for ‘secret crush’

Kate Middleton ‘snubbed’ by Prince William for ‘secret crush’
Queen to make important call after her return to Windsor?

Queen to make important call after her return to Windsor?
Prince William leads investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace

Prince William leads investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace

Latest

view all