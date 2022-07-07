Prince Andrew refuses to stop wearing Grenadier Guard kit: 'Inappropriate!'

Prince Andrew is holding on to Grenadier Guards' kit despite losing his titles, reported The Mirror.

The Queen had removed the Duke of York’s ceremonial title as colonel of the regiment when he got linked to a sexual assault scandal

However, the 62-year-old continues to wear the regiment's royal cypher on a fleece and jacket.

According to The Sun, former Grenadier Guard Julian Perreira said that it's ‘inappropriate’ for Prince Andrew to wear the uniform.

“He has been asked to leave and hand over his title. He is continuing to tarnish the regiment,” he said.

“He didn’t serve in the Grenadier Guards, it was only ceremonial so he has no right to continue to wear the royal cypher. But no one can officially tell him to stop wearing it and he knows he can get away with it,” he continued.

Meanwhile, The Mirror quoted its source, “It is pretty clear he is doing it deliberately and stepped it up as soon as he was told he wouldn’t get his post back.”