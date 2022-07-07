I will not backout even if you register 15,000 FIRs against me: Imran Khan

PTI Chairman and former minister Imran Khan. — Instagram/imrankhan.pti

"We have noted all names of officers who have been involved in torturing party workers," Khan warns.

He tells supporters to take money from PML-N; however, cast your vote in favour of PTI.

“On the basis of my experience, I know we have already won the election,” Khan says.

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan Thursday warned the coalition government that even if they file 15,000 first information reports (FIRs) against him, he will still not back out.



Addressing a public gathering in Punjab’s constituency PP-140, Khan said that so far, 15 FIRs have been registered against him, but despite that, he said that he wouldn’t stop his fight against the “imported government.”

“We [PTI] have noted all the names of the officers who have been involved in torturing the party workers and all of them will be held accountable,” he said, adding that he appointed inspector-general Punjab and secretary Punjab to perform their duties with honesty, but whatever they were doing was "wrong".

Addressing the two officials, Khan said: “Listen carefully, all these ‘illegal’ tasks that you are performing on the directions of Hamza kukri don’t reflect your honesty with your job and people are watching all your ill-practices.”



'We have already won elections?'

Regarding the upcoming by-polls scheduled to be held on July 17, Khan said that they [PML-N] are trying to buy voters by offering them Rs10,000 cheques. “You [people of Punjab] should take money from them; however, cast your vote in favour of the PTI,” he said.

“On the basis of my experience, I know we have already won the election,” he said, congratulating people ahead of the polls.

“None of the turncoats can fight the compassion that the people of PTI have for their country,” he said, accusing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of supporting all those turncoats “lotas” along with Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shahbaz.

Challenging Hamza, Khan said no matter what, they [PML-N] do the elections on the 20 constituencies in Punjab will be bagged by the PTI as this is the “war of two different points of views”.

He further said that the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah wanted the country to stand on the pillars of Riyasat-e-Madinah; while these leaders of the coalition parties are “bootlicking the US” to protect their foreign income.

Reiterating his allegations of the "foreign conspiracy", Imran said he held only one grudge against the US as to why did it impose "thieves" on Pakistan.

“You do not even appoint a corrupt man to the post of peon but here you have imposed a man [Shehbaz Sharif] and his son [Hamza Shahbaz] who are facing serious money laundering charges,” he added.

“They can never speak about Pakistan’s interest because their assets are stashed abroad. We want friendship with all countries including the US but will not accept its slavery,” he said, adding, “Likewise, I cannot improve ties with India at the expense of the Kashmir issue.”