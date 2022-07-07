 
sports
Sohail Imran

PCB provides financial assistance to ailing cricketer Zulqarnain Haider

Sohail Imran

PCB representatives pose with ailing cricketer Zulqarnain Haider (C) at his Lahore residence. — Provided by the reporter
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has provided financial assistance to former Test cricketer Zulqarnain Haider for his medical treatment.

Haider had been admitted to a local hospital in Lahore following surgery for a stomach infection. Following the operation, Haider's health and financial conditions both deteriorated, Geo News reported. 

PCB's director National High-Performance Centre (NHPC), Nadeem Khan and GM Domestic Cricket Junaid Zia met the ailing cricketer at his home and ensured complete financial assistance to him.

On behalf of the PCB, the two high officials presented a cheque to the cricketer for clearing his hospital dues and vowed to support him in future too.

In reply, Zulqarnain appreciated PCB and thanked Nadeem and Junaid for taking the time out time to visit him.

Zulqarnain's cricket career became controversial after he left the national team overnight during the Dubai tour in 2010. He then returned to domestic cricket but failed to make his way to the national team again

