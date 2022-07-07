TikTok is restricting users under 18 from viewing live streams

Image showing a person holding a cellular phone with the logo of TikTok seen on the screen. — Ugo Padovani/Hans Lucas/Reuters

TikTok recently announced that they will allow people to ban users under 18 from viewing their live streams. However, they are currently testing the new setting with specific users.

The aim of the new setting is to hide content from children that may be aimed toward an adult audience or might be boring for them. Still, all users are expected to follow the app’s policies and are not allowed to post adult content, according to Tech Crunch.

TikTok said it wanted to cater appropriate content to children versus teens and adults.

“We’ve heard directly from our creators that they sometimes have a desire to only reach a specific older audience. So, as an example, maybe they’re creating a comedy that has adult humour, or offering kind of boring workplace tips that are relevant only to adults. Or maybe they’re talking about very difficult life experiences,” Tracy Elizabeth, TikTok’s US head of Issue Policy, who oversees minor safety for the platform, said in a briefing with reporters in February.

“So, given those varieties of topics, we’re testing ways to help better empower creators to reach the intended audience for their specific content.”