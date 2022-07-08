 
pakistan
Friday Jul 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Another nine killed as monsoon rains wreak havoc in Balochistan

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 08, 2022

Residents clear debris of a damaged house due to a heavy monsoon rainfall on the outskirts of Quetta on July 5, 2022. — AFP
Residents clear debris of a damaged house due to a heavy monsoon rainfall on the outskirts of Quetta on July 5, 2022. — AFP

  • Five people, die including women and children, as huts and animals sweep away in flood.
  • Due to heavy rain, Pak-Afghan bordering villages sweep away.
  • Pakistan Army and Levies forces are busy in rescue work.

At least nine people lost their lives in rain-related incidents as stormy monsoon rains lashed parts of Balochistan, while many areas were inundated as seven dams burst in different areas, Geo News reported Thursday.

Due to heavy rainfall and floods, seven dams were burst in the areas of Pashin, Qila Saifullah, Muslim Bagh, Qila Abdullah, and Zhob, while a crack appeared in Kan Mehtarzai dam.

Five people died, including women and children, and huts and animals were swept away in floods. Two women and three children went missing.

In the area of Panjgure, due to heavy rainfall, four children were reportedly killed as the wall of a house collapsed.

Related items

As heavy rain hit Balochistan, the road connected to Pak-Afghan bordering villages was also swept away while the Balochistan-Punjab highway was closed at different points.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army and Levies forces are busy in rescue work in rain and flood-affected areas.

Monsoon rains claim 77 lives in Pakistan

On Wednesday, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that the current monsoon rains have claimed 77 lives, while 39 deaths were reported from Balochistan alone — the most from any province.

The climate change minister termed the deaths a “national tragedy” as hundreds of homes have been destroyed and rescue operations in remote areas are being hampered due to heavy rains.

Quetta declared disaster struck 

The Balochistan government had declared Quetta a disaster-struck area and imposed a state of emergency in the provincial capital after rain wreaked havoc earlier this week.

Due to torrential rains, the rivers and canals of the province have overflowed too. 

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan's COVID-19 daily death toll nosedives to zero

Pakistan's COVID-19 daily death toll nosedives to zero
Will it rain in Pakistan during Eid ul Adha?

Will it rain in Pakistan during Eid ul Adha?
Govt to reduce price of edible oil, ghee in coming days: Miftah

Govt to reduce price of edible oil, ghee in coming days: Miftah
Karachiites turn to service stations for cleaning of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid ul Adha

Karachiites turn to service stations for cleaning of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid ul Adha
Up to MPs to remove 'cancer of defection' through surgical operation: Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel

Up to MPs to remove 'cancer of defection' through surgical operation: Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel
Foreign Office out-rightly rejects 'so-called’ dossier by Indian Army

Foreign Office out-rightly rejects 'so-called’ dossier by Indian Army
I will not backout even if you register 15,000 FIRs against me: Imran Khan

I will not backout even if you register 15,000 FIRs against me: Imran Khan
PM Shehbaz emphasises need to educate masses about Parliament

PM Shehbaz emphasises need to educate masses about Parliament
Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali 'successfully rescued' from Nanga Parbat

Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali 'successfully rescued' from Nanga Parbat
PTI announces moving LHC against 19 Punjab by-poll contestants

PTI announces moving LHC against 19 Punjab by-poll contestants
By-poll in PP-125 Jhang: A party divided

By-poll in PP-125 Jhang: A party divided
Woman claims Javed Iqbal threatened to ‘destroy her life in a minute’

Woman claims Javed Iqbal threatened to ‘destroy her life in a minute’

Latest

view all