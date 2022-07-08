 
entertainment
Amber Heard 'begging' Johnny Depp to lower $10 million debt

Amber Heard has reportedly been seeking private meetings with Johnny Depp, in an effort to scale back her $10 million debt.

This claim has been made by a report via Marca and in their findings, the publication revealed Ms. Heard has been going around trying to renegotiate her debt with Mr. Depp directly.

The total debt, 10 million and 350 thousand dollars has reportedly become ‘difficult’ for Ms. Heard to secure, but the exes failed to reach an agreement over the matter.

Many insiders assume this failed meeting is the reason Ms. Heard has started her appeal against the verdict on the basis of juror no. 15’s credentials.

The court filing reads, “The Court should investigate whether juror 15 properly served on the jury. On the juror list panel sent to counsel before voir dire, the Court noted that the individual who would later be designated juror 15 had a birth year of 1945.”

“Juror 15, however, was clearly born later than 1945. Publicly available information demonstrates that he appears to have been born in 1970.”

“This discrepancy raises the question whether juror 15 actually received a summons for jury duty and was properly vetted by the Court to serve on the jury.”

