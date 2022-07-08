 
Prince Harry wants Archie and Lili to 'know his home country'

Prince Harry wants his children Archie and Lilie to be well acquainted with father's home in UK.

The Duke of Sussex, who is suing the Home Office for changing his security upon future arrivals in the UK, passed a statement on Thursday through his legal team.

 "The goal for Prince Harry has been simple — to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country."

However, Robert Palmer QC, acting for the Home Office, previously told the court the Duke's offer of private funding was "irrelevant" and that "personal protective security by the police is not available on a privately financed basis".

Prince Harry is suing the Home Office over a decision of removing his security since he is no longer a working royal.

In a new hearing on Thursday, the lawsuit heard that the key Home Office committee that took the decision to remove Police Protection included the Queen's staff. 

