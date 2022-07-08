 
entertainment
Friday Jul 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Harry 'tense' Polo match body language showed rift: Expert

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 08, 2022

Prince William, Harry tense Polo match body language showed rift: Expert
Prince William, Harry 'tense' Polo match body language showed rift: Expert

Prince William and Prince Harry royal rift during a 2019 polo match is laid bare.

While the brothers and wives now live separate lives across the pond, there was a time when the siblings played polo together in a tense match.

William's team beat Harry during the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day. Harry reached out to his brother to pat him on the back for good performance while William kept his arms firmly behind his back.

Judi James told Express.co.uk at the time: “William's fig-leaf hand gesture and rather wary-looking smile looks a world away from the more relaxed warmth from Charles and Doria at the other end of the group.”

She added the princes no longer display the brotherly love they used to.

She said: “The jury's still out then in terms of any rift, although neither Harry nor William appear to be in much of a hurry to show us all those non-verbal sibling bond and tie gestures that they grew up using.” 

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard on FBI radar amid ongoing perjury investigation?

Amber Heard on FBI radar amid ongoing perjury investigation?
Kendall Jenner rocks on-off beau Devin Booker team's Phoenix Sun tee: see pic

Kendall Jenner rocks on-off beau Devin Booker team's Phoenix Sun tee: see pic
Shivon Zilis deletes Instagram account after twins with Elon Musk

Shivon Zilis deletes Instagram account after twins with Elon Musk
Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West holds ‘stop’ sign for paparazzi at Paris fashion show

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West holds ‘stop’ sign for paparazzi at Paris fashion show
Firm ‘panicking’ as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Oprah rumors loom

Firm ‘panicking’ as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Oprah rumors loom
Elon Musk weighs in on twins’ birth with ‘underpopulation crisis’ joke

Elon Musk weighs in on twins’ birth with ‘underpopulation crisis’ joke
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle did not 'grow mature level of closeness' in Wimbledon

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle did not 'grow mature level of closeness' in Wimbledon
Prince Harry wants Archie and Lili to 'know his home country'

Prince Harry wants Archie and Lili to 'know his home country'
Lawsuit filed against TikTok after girls die in ‘Blackout Challenge’ in US

Lawsuit filed against TikTok after girls die in ‘Blackout Challenge’ in US
Prince Harry to launch fresh lawsuit against Palace in Home Office misinformation

Prince Harry to launch fresh lawsuit against Palace in Home Office misinformation
Meghan Markle ‘ran like lightning’ to marry Prince Harry

Meghan Markle ‘ran like lightning’ to marry Prince Harry
Elon Musk confirms he welcomed twins with Neuralink exec Shivon Zilis

Elon Musk confirms he welcomed twins with Neuralink exec Shivon Zilis

Latest

view all