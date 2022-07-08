 
entertainment
Friday Jul 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Royals using bullying probe results to ‘blackmail’ Meghan Markle?

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 08, 2022

File Footage

Experts believe the Royal Family has held back findings from their bullying probe in an attempt to keep Meghan Markle “in line” as blackmail.

An entertainment industry insider close to the Globe made this revelation.

According to the source, testimony from staffers included “harrowing” revelations that could be “very damaging” to the Duchess, especially in the midst of her bid to paint her a “woke crusader.”

The inside source even went as far as to say, “Although the monarchy has publicly acknowledged the investigation is complete, the findings of the highly sensitive inquiry will never be released – unless Meghan and Harry continue their scorched earth war on the royal family.”

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp’s reputation was damaged by restraining order not op-ed: Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s reputation was damaged by restraining order not op-ed: Amber Heard
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'fighting' over ‘random phone messages’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'fighting' over ‘random phone messages’
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey pays moving tribute to her late husband

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey pays moving tribute to her late husband
Kim Kardashian on why she thinks herself as an ‘underdog’

Kim Kardashian on why she thinks herself as an ‘underdog’
Britney Spears fails to recognize Tom Hardy in ‘The Reckoning’ audition tape

Britney Spears fails to recognize Tom Hardy in ‘The Reckoning’ audition tape
Elon Musk expresses desire to have more kids in future

Elon Musk expresses desire to have more kids in future
Prince Harry ‘never got’ Queen’s blessing for Lilibet’s name?

Prince Harry ‘never got’ Queen’s blessing for Lilibet’s name?
Kylie Jenner rubbishes delivery driver’s false claims of hearing her son 'scream'

Kylie Jenner rubbishes delivery driver’s false claims of hearing her son 'scream'
Lindsay Lohan sends pulses racing in her latest sun-kissed picture

Lindsay Lohan sends pulses racing in her latest sun-kissed picture
Queen sends love to cousin Prince Richard, his wife on golden wedding anniversary

Queen sends love to cousin Prince Richard, his wife on golden wedding anniversary
Elon Musk lashes out at Twitter over Jordan Peterson’s suspension

Elon Musk lashes out at Twitter over Jordan Peterson’s suspension
BLACKPINK set to make grand comeback, new album to release next month

BLACKPINK set to make grand comeback, new album to release next month

Latest

view all