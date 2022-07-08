Royals using bullying probe results to ‘blackmail’ Meghan Markle?

File Footage

Experts believe the Royal Family has held back findings from their bullying probe in an attempt to keep Meghan Markle “in line” as blackmail.



An entertainment industry insider close to the Globe made this revelation.

According to the source, testimony from staffers included “harrowing” revelations that could be “very damaging” to the Duchess, especially in the midst of her bid to paint her a “woke crusader.”

The inside source even went as far as to say, “Although the monarchy has publicly acknowledged the investigation is complete, the findings of the highly sensitive inquiry will never be released – unless Meghan and Harry continue their scorched earth war on the royal family.”