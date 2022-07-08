 
entertainment
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian on why she thinks herself as an ‘underdog’

Web Desk

Kim Kardashian recently discussed about her career as a reality star and admitted she always viewed herself as an “underdog”.

According to Independent, Kim explained to Allure in a latest interview why she felt this way about herself despite being an owner of billion dollar-empire.

“Being on a reality show and that’s not respected, she said, adding, “I was never taken seriously by my peers and that’s why I feel like I need to work harder to show you guys that I am not the person you think.”

Kim confessed that she loved doing reality shows as she believed, “it gives the chance to show people who I really am”.

Interestingly, the reality star had called herself “underdog” in previous interview with Hoda Kotb’s Making Space podcast in April.

“I’ve always been the underdog, always. And that’s OK with me. If anything, I like for someone to be pleasantly surprised and maybe expect less. Then be blown away when maybe I give them more than they thought that I would ever give them,” she noted.

Meanwhile, Kim added, “I really don’t mind being the underdog, and being thought of differently and proving myself, because I think that’s what always kept that fire under me.”

