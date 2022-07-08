Watch: Here are some of Karachi's most expensive sacrificial animals

A white Brahman bull. — Video screengrab

As Eid ul Adha draws nearer, many people of Karachi are visiting different neighbourhoods to search for the most expensive and healthy sacrificial animals that someone has bought.

This year, inflation is so high that some of the customers do not have the purchasing power while prices of sacrificial animals are shooting up without any regard to the demand and supply rule of economics.

Families and youngsters have been enjoying their outings amid pleasant weather in the metropolitan during the five-day-long Eid ul Adha holiday.

Geo.tv shows you two of the most visited neighbourhood where some of the most expensive and healthy animals are present.

This white Brahman bull is worth over Rs10 million and is bought by a family residing in Gulshan-e-Iqbal block 1. Every day hundreds of people come to see this beautiful sacrificial animal.



These healthy animals raised on a farm have been brought to the place where they will be sacrificed on Eid ul Adha. The price of these bulls is over Rs1 million. These are also in the area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal.



— These videos were recorded by Muzammil Asif and Bushra Rajput.