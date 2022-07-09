 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 09 2022
Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Prince William 'deeply saddened' by assassination of former Japan PM

Prince William is sending his condolences to the people of Japan over the assassination of their former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe was shot dead while giving a speech at a political campaign event.

Prince William in a sad note praised the deceased's "warmth and generosity" 

Wills said: "I’m deeply saddened to learn of the death of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"A true statesman and committed leader. I won’t forget the warmth and generosity he extended to me during my visit to Japan in 2015.

"My thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan."

The Queen has also issued a message of condolence for Mr Abe's death, offering her "deepest sympathy" for the people of Japan.

