No differences in Q-league, Chaudhry Shujaat insists once more

PML-Q, Chaudhry Shujaat - File/photo
PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Saturday once more insisted there were no differences within the party, as reports of him parting ways with Chaudhry Pervez Elahi began to circulate.

"Have I and Pervez Elahi ever made any statement against each other?" he asked.

"There are no differences between me and Pervez Elahi," he said.

The PML-Q chief did acknowledge however that some ideological differences do crop up every now and then. "But that does not mean anything [serious]," he said.

Shujaat was of the view that the party elders must listen to the viewpoints of the younger generation.

"Political rivalry must never give way to personal rivalry," he said.

In other remarks, he said that every prime minister who addresses the United Nations "takes points from a previous prime minister's speech". Geo News reported.

In reference to Imran Khan, Shujaat posed the question: "Who is pushing Imran Khan to the wall?"

He said that the Punjab by-elections will be held on July 17, and they should be free and fair.

After July 17, the formation of the government will be known, he added.

Earlier this year, addressing similar rumours of a rift among PML-Q leaders Shujaat clarified that his family and party are on the “same page”.

According to a statement issued by the party, Shujaat said that all political decisions were taken in consultation with him and had his “full support.”


