Prince Charles stops off for ice cream during Morecambe visit

Prince Charles took a minute out of his busy schedule to carb his craving during his visit to Morecambe, Lancashire on Friday.

The Prince of Wales enjoyed a scoop of vanilla at the family-run Brucciani’s ice cream shop as Amelia Brucciani who served the royal said, “It is massively exciting.”

Amelia’s father Paolo added, “his cafe was opened in 1939, the week before the Second World War, by my grandfather. We’ve had quite a few famous customers, including Shirley Bassey, but we’ve never served royalty!”

Meanwhile, Charles also visited the Winter Gardens to laud the volunteers who worked hard to restore the theatre.

“I’m so glad to have had this all-too-brief opportunity to join you today,” he said. “As somebody who, I’m afraid, has a terrible weakness for trying to rescue heritage buildings of all kinds around this country and elsewhere with varying degrees of success.

“Because you know as well as I do how much of a challenge it is to marshal all the resources and everything else to be able to bring these remarkable places back to life for the sake of local people and for so many valuable uses.

“I do greatly admire people like yourselves who are so passionate that you won’t give up, you manage to battle on and never take no for an answer.”